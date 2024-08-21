Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $152.71. 1,075,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,034. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.46 and its 200-day moving average is $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

