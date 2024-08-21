Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 59 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,658. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

