Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 102 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.42. 862,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.27. The company has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $488.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

