Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 30,239 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,239 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NIO were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIO by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NIO by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,441,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,588,348. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

