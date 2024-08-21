Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 2,831 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,255 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $54,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 20,161 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $88,000. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.4% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $562.25. 1,218,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,033. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.