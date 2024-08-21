Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 417.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,684 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 50,581 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Comcast were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. 13,551,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,249,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

