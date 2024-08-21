Cohen & Company Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

COHN stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $18.80 million, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.28. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Cohen & Company Inc.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,257.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 77.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Articles

