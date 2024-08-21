Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.67) Per Share

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial analyst R. Leboyer anticipates that the company will earn ($1.67) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

