CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Trading 0.2% Higher

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.73 and last traded at $66.58. 126,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,343,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

