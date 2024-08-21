CMS Energy Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

CMS opened at $66.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $67.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 101.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473,977 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,004,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in CMS Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

