Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf Sells 7,462 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. 18,686,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,905,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

