Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells $1,070,668.26 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Luis Ortega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.37. 490,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $198.49 and a one year high of $277.91.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

