Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Chord Energy were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 151.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRD. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.07. 644,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $145.53 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.