Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Approximately 23.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

Shares of CHH opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $134.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.24.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998 over the last 90 days. 24.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

