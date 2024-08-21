Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 9,766 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,912 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $38,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,647 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 664,672 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after buying an additional 302,762 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. 2,933,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,460,499. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

