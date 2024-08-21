Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 902 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $19,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gartner by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.57, for a total value of $3,051,326.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,532.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,480 shares of company stock valued at $15,945,448. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.86. The stock had a trading volume of 291,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,390. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.17. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $509.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

