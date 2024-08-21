Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 797 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $74,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $3,702.50. 175,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,100. The company has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,808.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,689.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

