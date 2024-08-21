Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 7,901 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,986 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $78,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,506,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,999. The stock has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

