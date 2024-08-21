Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 787 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Equifax worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,492,928. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 0.5 %

EFX traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.58. 441,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,700. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $298.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

