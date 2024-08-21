Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 767 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of STERIS worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,526 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,728,000 after purchasing an additional 77,152 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after purchasing an additional 120,616 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after purchasing an additional 282,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,009,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

STE traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $235.16. The stock had a trading volume of 83,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,529. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.15 and a 200-day moving average of $223.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

