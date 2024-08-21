Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 543 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $34,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $14.49 on Wednesday, hitting $1,141.06. 105,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,111. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,070.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,061.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

