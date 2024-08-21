Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 464 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Quanta Services worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,797,270. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.86. 455,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,955. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.94. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

