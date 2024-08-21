Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,419 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Textron worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

TXT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.01. 326,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

