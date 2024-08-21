Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 38,719 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,719 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $43,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,685. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.