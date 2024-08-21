Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,599 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $134,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $6.97 on Tuesday, reaching $926.18. 873,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $971.68 and its 200-day moving average is $955.36.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

