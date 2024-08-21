Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 24,550 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,550 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $23,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.52. 1,642,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

