Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,398 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $66,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYK traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.91. The stock had a trading volume of 772,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,069. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.67 and its 200 day moving average is $340.80.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.11.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

