Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 23,757 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,757 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $21,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,436 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 50.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 734,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,706,000 after purchasing an additional 246,506 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 33.4% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.71. 7,070,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,401,169. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

