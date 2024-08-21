Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $29,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.49. The company had a trading volume of 435,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,975. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

