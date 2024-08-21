Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,294 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Clorox worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $144,844,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,630,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,099,000 after buying an additional 184,847 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.56. 273,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $158.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

