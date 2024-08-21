Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,249 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Xcel Energy worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.99. 2,668,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.91.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

