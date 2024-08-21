Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Corpay worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Corpay by 21.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CPAY. Barclays dropped their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

CPAY traded up $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $293.20. 118,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

