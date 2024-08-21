Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 10,379 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $28,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE VLO traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.62. 1,170,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,932. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.