Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 10,379 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $28,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE VLO traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.62. 1,170,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,932. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.42.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
