Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 10,260 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Coterra Energy worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,758. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.