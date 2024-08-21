Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $115,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,066,825,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,538 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,720,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 468,415 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 91.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,648,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.07. 1,115,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,970. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $443.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

