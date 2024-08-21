Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.50. 272,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,233. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.82.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

