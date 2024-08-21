Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $19,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in General Mills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,711,000 after buying an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $74.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

