Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $143,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $407,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 138,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 31,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.40. The stock had a trading volume of 76,687,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,187,621. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $252.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average of $165.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

