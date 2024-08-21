Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cadence Design Systems worth $196,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $439,988,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after buying an additional 468,195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,583,000 after buying an additional 451,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock worth $17,805,844 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.37. 1,423,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,383. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.66 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

