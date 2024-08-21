Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United Rentals worth $23,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $716.24. 242,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,369. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $680.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $676.52. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

