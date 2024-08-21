Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.21% of American Electric Power worth $95,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.64. 1,801,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,667. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

