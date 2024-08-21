Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.58.

NYSE:WAT traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $338.51. 91,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,758. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

