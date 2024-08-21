Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $56.84 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $56,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

