Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $33.75 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $33,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.97. 234,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.66 and its 200-day moving average is $240.15. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.39.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

