Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $15.87 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar General worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

NYSE DG traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $121.59. 1,767,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,031. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

