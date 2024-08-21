Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $12.59 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 4,941.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $115.74. 333,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $120.15. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

