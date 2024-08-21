Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.02. The company had a trading volume of 444,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,597. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average of $130.69. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

