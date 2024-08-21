Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $212,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.91.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $487.37. The stock had a trading volume of 921,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.83 and a 52 week high of $510.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total value of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,703 shares of company stock worth $26,615,855. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

