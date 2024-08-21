Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $25,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 473,453 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,190,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $216.61. The company had a trading volume of 190,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,560. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

