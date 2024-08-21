Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,811,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,478,000 after purchasing an additional 810,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,824,000 after purchasing an additional 572,231 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,881. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $171.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

